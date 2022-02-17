Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Seagate Technology worth $48,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $994,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

STX stock opened at $111.85 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.05 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

