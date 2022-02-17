Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 132,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

