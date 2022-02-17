Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

