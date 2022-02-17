Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.88.

LIN opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

