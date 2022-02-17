SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of SeaSpine worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 432,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.