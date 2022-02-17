Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.75

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 409025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock has a market cap of $824.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
