Select Medical (SEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Select Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Select Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 632,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.