Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 106.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $136,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SNRH remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.56.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
