Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $173.81 million, a PE ratio of -523.00 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

