Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $175,485.80 and approximately $62,468.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

