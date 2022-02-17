Service Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 352,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 663,573 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,293,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 733,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

