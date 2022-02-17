ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lessened by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,013 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $590.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.74 and a 200-day moving average of $624.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

