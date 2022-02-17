Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,815.96

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,815.96 ($38.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,850 ($38.57). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,842 ($38.46), with a volume of 222,042 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.18) to GBX 2,675 ($36.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,898.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,815.96. The stock has a market cap of £7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 40.86 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($37.93) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($67,552.68).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.