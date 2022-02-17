Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market capitalization of $72.23 million and $1.11 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shapeshift FOX Token Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 231,028,658 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Trading

