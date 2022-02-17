Sharder (SS) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $638,982.71 and approximately $107,859.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00038366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00106600 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

