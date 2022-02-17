Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

SHLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

