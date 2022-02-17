Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
SHG stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
