Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SHG stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

