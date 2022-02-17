Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAEYY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SAEYY stock remained flat at $$12.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

