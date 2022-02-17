Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,500.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,169.34.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $76.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $670.50. 229,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,124.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,362.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 12 month low of $720.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $203,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

