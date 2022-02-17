Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,169.34.

Shares of SHOP traded down $76.35 on Thursday, reaching $670.50. The stock had a trading volume of 229,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,124.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,362.60. Shopify has a twelve month low of $720.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Shopify by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,464,000 after acquiring an additional 184,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

