Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $1,350.00 to $960.00. The company traded as low as $720.00 and last traded at $746.85, with a volume of 9917194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $889.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,418.14.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,464,000 after purchasing an additional 184,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,124.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,362.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.