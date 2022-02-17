Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER) Increases By 36.7%

Accretion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENER) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Accretion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,717,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,469,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,019,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,503,000.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Accretion Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

