Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Rises By 36.4%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

NYSE ALCC opened at $9.68 on Thursday. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.