Short Interest in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Rises By 35.5%

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 48,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

