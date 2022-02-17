Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declines By 20.3%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.53) to GBX 598 ($8.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.13.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

