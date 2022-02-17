Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expands By 38.6%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,600 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 445,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

BancFirst stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 753.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BancFirst by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

