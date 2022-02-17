Short Interest in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Expands By 37.7%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 995,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Black Hills by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 61.50%.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
