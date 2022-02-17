Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Grows By 38.0%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Britvic has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.
Britvic Company Profile
