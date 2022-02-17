Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Grows By 39.4%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,509,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 4,669,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32,545.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. China Everbright Environment Group has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

