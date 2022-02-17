Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Increases By 36.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,556.5 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

