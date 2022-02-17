Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Increases By 36.0%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 614,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

CGNT stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

