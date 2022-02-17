Short Interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Declines By 19.3%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,740,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 54,190,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,784 shares of company stock worth $2,182,553 in the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 26.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

