Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Increases By 31.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,026,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 43,295,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,536.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

