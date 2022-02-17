Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Increases By 31.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,026,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 43,295,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,536.5 days.
COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.33.
About COSCO SHIPPING
