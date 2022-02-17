Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Rises By 39.1%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DDCCF opened at $16.92 on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

