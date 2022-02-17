Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Grows By 39.2%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

