Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Expands By 33.3%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fagron stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

