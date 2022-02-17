Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Drops By 21.8%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 817,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 395,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

DUO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 108,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.54. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

