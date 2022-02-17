Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Decreases By 22.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PFD stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 51,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,710. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
