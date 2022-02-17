Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Decreases By 22.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PFD stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 51,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,710. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

