Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Increases By 32.5%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,900 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 731,100 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Freedom stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.19. Freedom has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $72.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 101.94% and a net margin of 52.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 131.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Freedom by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

