Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Rises By 39.4%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

