Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Rises By 33.5%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 65,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

