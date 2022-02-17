Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Rises By 33.5%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 65,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $32.37.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.