Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Grows By 35.6%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 642,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of GPMT opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $636.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.