Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Grows By 35.6%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 642,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of GPMT opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $636.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.
GPMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
