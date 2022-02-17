Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Increases By 35.0%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HPK opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPK. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

