Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Rises By 33.4%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,558. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

