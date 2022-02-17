Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Rises By 38.8%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
IFS opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.42. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.31%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
