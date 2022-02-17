Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Decreases By 17.9%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 699,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

