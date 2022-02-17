Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expands By 39.6%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 952,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $95.92 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 223.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

