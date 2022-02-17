Short Interest in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Rises By 35.4%

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ManTech International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

