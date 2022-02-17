Short Interest in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Rises By 35.4%

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.
Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
