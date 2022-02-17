Short Interest in Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Drops By 22.1%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

