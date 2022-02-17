Short Interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Expands By 38.5%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 177,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

